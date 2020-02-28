Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig scored 13 points and Erika Cassell added a season-high 12 points to help No. 8 N.C. State beat Syracuse 69-60. Cassell exceeded her season-high by five points, and fellow senior Grace Hunter contributed 10 points in a season-high 31 minutes as the Wolfpack clinched the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament. Syracuse had won five of its last six, but was held to 35.8% shooting from the field in the loss. Junior guard Kiara Lewis scored 20 points and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10 for the Orange.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn testified Thursday that he doesn’t remember whether he received money from a former college football player charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent law nearly a decade ago. The nine-year NFL veteran and impending free agent testified via video from Texas. Christopher Hawkins is on trial for providing improper benefits to Quinn and two other former Tar Heels football players in 2010. A prosecutor asked Quinn about a 2013 interview with an investigator in which he said he received money from Hawkins, but Quinn responded multiple times that didn't remember.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 19 Florida State to an 81-54 victory over Clemson. The Seminoles rebounded from a 65-62 loss at Georgia Tech and have won five of its last seven games. Nausia Woolfolk scored 17 points for Florida State. Valencia Myers added 14 points, Morgan Jones had 12 and Nicki Ekhomu 11. Kobi Thornton scored 13 points to lead Clemson, which has lost 10 straight. The Seminoles built a 42-23 advantage at halftime despite missing 10 3-pointers (2 of 12).
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and No. 1 South Carolina routed Florida 100-67 for its 22nd consecutive victory. The Gamecocks matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row. This one was decided by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its first 26 shots to open up a double-digit lead and used a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks made it a 30-point blowout early in the third. Zada Williams led the Gators with 16 points.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nate Johnson had 21 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 83-74. Eric Jamison Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Christian Turner had 17 points and seven assists for Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid added 10 points and three blocks. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 23 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ty Jones tied a career high with 23 points. Nate Louis had 12 points.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had a season-high 20 points as UNC Wilmington topped Drexel 76-65. James Butler led the Dragons with 16 points and 12 rebounds.