Hubert Middle School offers career expo for students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Classrooms now are full of real-world learning. From culinary arts, to engineering and more, students are getting hands on experience to prepare them for the workforce. To see what their class experience could lead to, Hubert Middle School held a career expo for students Friday.
"The gets the kids to demonstrate what they actually learn in class in addition to their academic classes,” said Tonya Smith, a Hubert Middle School business and computer science teacher.
It’s career technical agricultural education (CTAE) awareness month and to celebrate school leaders held a career expo. Some of their students are already focusing on specialties like culinary arts.
Students say they love the chance to explore careers.
“It feels good because I feel like it’s a big chance for me,” said Ameera Washington, a 7th grade student.
“Because I might open up my own bakery.” D’Nasia Voggs is in the 8th grade and involved in visual arts. She spent the day at the expo learning about different jobs and wants to find something she specific. “I like to make people happy and I want to see them smile,” explained Voggs.
More than 30 community partners came to talk to the students from schools, to organizations and jobs. School leaders say they appreciate their support, but also feel they are helping to prepare their students for the next step.
“It benefits the employers,” said Tonya Smith. “I hear a lot of employers say that people are not prepared when they come to work. We’re training these babies in middle school.”
While the conversations may have been brief Friday, teachers hope the connections made will be long-lasting.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.