Liberty County School System adds firefighting program

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire departments across the country are seeing a shortage of firefighters. Liberty County School System believes it might have a solution.
Juniors and seniors at Liberty College and Career Academy (LCAA) can now choose a firefighting class.
Thursday was the first class for the new firefighting career path at LCCA . Students suited up from top to bottom, as they learned what it takes to be a firefighter.
This is a partnership between the district, Savannah Technical College, local fire departments, Liberty County and Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.
During the program, the students will do everything a firefighter does to become a firefighter, which means a lot of trainings and drills. By the time the students finish the program, they’ll have their Firefighter 1 certification, allowing them to apply at a local fire department.
Students said they’re grateful for the unique learning experience.
“Helping people, saving people’s lives is more like what I want to do in life," said senior Robin Brown. "I wanted to do nursing at first, that’s why I’m trying new opportunities to see which field I really want to go in.”
“I think that’s probably the greatest thing that’s happened at this school," said senior Dylan Smith. "We’re expanding all of our options that we can do. It allows us to just fully actually explore what we want to do and what we want to be.”
WTOC reached out to area fire departments about vacancies - Hinesville has none but saID turnover is high, whereas Walthourville has around 7-8 vacancies.
The school’s goal is to offer programs to students that fulfill the workforce needs in the community. Parents and students can expect that firefighting won’t be the last career path the school adds for its students.
