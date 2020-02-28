New health center in Okatie to give Lowcountry residents easy access to healthcare

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - A new health center in Okatie plans to provide care across the Lowcountry to residents who may not have had easy access to doctors before.
Beaufort Memorial took a big step in completing their new facility Thursday. Once it’s completed it will fill a need that’s felt across the Lowcountry.
Beaufort Memorial had the topping off ceremony for the new Okatie Medical Pavilion. The structure began construction in May of last year and is expected to open it’s doors next fall in late September/early October.
Once that happens, Lowcountry residents will have a new place to receive primary, OB-GYN, orthopedics, and other types of care. The building will be replacing the offices at Westbury Park, and allow more people across the Lowcountry to reach Beaufort Memorial’s services.
The CEO says this allows patients everywhere from Jasper to Beaufort, even up to Charleston to find a provider that fits their needs.
“When it does open I think the care that people are seeking in Beaufort and, or, in Charleston will become so much more convenient for them right here in the Okatie, Bluffton, Hardeeville area. It’s going to create a great atmosphere to seek all sorts of medical care," said Beaufort Memorial CEO Russell Baxley.
Doctors, city representatives and investors were able to leave their mark and bless the new building by signing the final beam, which was lifted onto the building topped with a tree, and American flag.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.