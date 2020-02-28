S. Carolina, Bama meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the way for the Crimson Tide. John Petty Jr. is also a primary contributor, accounting for 15 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Maik Kotsar, who is averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.