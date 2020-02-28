Savannah Fire: Crews continue to fight live fire at the Eastern Wharf construction site

Savannah Fire says investigators will be at the site at 8 a.m. Friday to look into the cause. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | February 28, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:22 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue is still on the scene of a fire that broke out just after noon Thursday at the Eastern Wharf construction site in downtown Savannah.

The flames were finally brought under control around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, and firefighters and police remained on scene overnight.

Savannah Fire Rescue said fire investigators will be at the site at 8 a.m. to look into the cause. The department tweeted an update Friday morning and said crews continue to fight a live fire at the site.

The Savannah Police Department gave an update on road closures for Friday morning.

  • General McIntosh Blvd. closed except for individuals traveling to/from the Marriott.
  • Randolph at General McIntosh Blvd. closed.
  • General McIntosh Blvd. at President St. closed.

The following is a LIVE LOOK from the WTOC Skycam at 5 a.m. Friday:

Eastern Wharf fire

Posted by WTOC-TV on Friday, February 28, 2020

