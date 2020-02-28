Savannah Fire: Crews continue to fight live fire at the Eastern Wharf construction site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue is still on the scene of a fire that broke out just after noon Thursday at the Eastern Wharf construction site in downtown Savannah.
The flames were finally brought under control around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, and firefighters and police remained on scene overnight.
Savannah Fire Rescue said fire investigators will be at the site at 8 a.m. to look into the cause. The department tweeted an update Friday morning and said crews continue to fight a live fire at the site.
The Savannah Police Department gave an update on road closures for Friday morning.
- General McIntosh Blvd. closed except for individuals traveling to/from the Marriott.
- Randolph at General McIntosh Blvd. closed.
- General McIntosh Blvd. at President St. closed.
The following is a LIVE LOOK from the WTOC Skycam at 5 a.m. Friday:
Stay with WTOC as we continue to bring you updates to this story.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.