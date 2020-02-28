South Carolina Primary this Saturday

“Well the state projected it was going to be a low turnout but from what we’ve been getting in our office as far as walk in absentee, I think, is going to be busy tomorrow," said Jeanine Bostick, Director of Jasper County Elections. "So I’m preparing my poll workers, don’t worry about getting bored, I don’t think you’re going to have time to. As far as past presidential, we have had your dead time but I think this one is going to be a big difference.”