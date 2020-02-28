South Carolina Primary this Saturday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Voters can cast their ballots in the South Carolina primary Saturday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
The Palmetto State has played a huge factor in past elections. The winner of this primary has gone on to win the democratic nomination in the last five election cycles.
For Jasper County voters this is the first large election where they will be using the brand new voting system. And even though the state says they are expecting low voter turnout for this primary, directors for the county say they think it will be the exact opposite.
Jasper County has 20,000 voters registered ahead of the primary. The County Board of Voter Registration says typically an election like this would see a 15 to 20 percent voter turnout - just 4,000 votes.
But they say this year is different. They have seen an active early in person absentee voting presence, over 400 votes as of Friday. These numbers have them thinking that modest 20 percent could turn into a number as large as 45 to 50 percent.
Voters participating in Saturday’s primary can find their polling location online or call the Board of Voter Registration office to confirm they are registered and find their polling location. The county says they expect it to be a busy day.
“Well the state projected it was going to be a low turnout but from what we’ve been getting in our office as far as walk in absentee, I think, is going to be busy tomorrow," said Jeanine Bostick, Director of Jasper County Elections. "So I’m preparing my poll workers, don’t worry about getting bored, I don’t think you’re going to have time to. As far as past presidential, we have had your dead time but I think this one is going to be a big difference.”
