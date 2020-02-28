Student arrested for reported rape at Savannah State freshman facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a reported rape that occurred in the Freshman Living Learning Center at Savannah State University.
Derek Chieme Igwe, 20, was arrested by Savannah State University Police on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The incident was reported to police on Monday, Feb. 24.
According to the university, Igwe is a student.
The university released the following statement:
“We are aware an SSU student has been arrested for sexual misconduct against an acquaintance. There is no ongoing threat to the campus. All questions should be directed to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.”
The Chatham County Jail booking information states that Igwe is charged with rape, which is a felony.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.