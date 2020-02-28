Tattnall County Productions hosting annual music show

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Year after year, Tattnall County Productions packs out an auditorium for an entire weekend as people come to hear their friends and neighbors perform.
Local talents like Marty Pye and others make this one of the hottest tickets of the weekend. For 18 years, they've combined their musical abilities to entertain audiences who keep coming back for more.
“We have people come from as far away as Savannah, from Jesup. They come from all over to support our show each year,” Director Kim Tatum said.
Tatum and her family have taken the mantle from the Thompsons who started the show. Two things remain: the show still supports local charities like Tattnall CARES, a support group for local cancer patients, and the show still features everyday local people who simply share a love of music and a love to perform and entertain.
“It's just amazing that these people that we see every day and are part of our lives are this talented and are willing to give up their time to practice and put the show on for our community,” Tatum said.
And as soon as the curtain closes Saturday night, they’ll start planning for 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.