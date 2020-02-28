Tormenta out to find identity for 2020 season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It is getting to be that time for Tormenta FC. The Statesboro soccer club is just about a month from kicking off their second professional season.
The team was back on the practice field on a brisk Thursday morning in Statesboro.
Now with a year of professional experience under their belt, head coach John Miglarese says he’s been impressed with his team’s maturity so far through the preseason. He says this next month until kickoff is all about solidifying who they are as a team.
“We really want to start seeing a clear identity of how we want to play, what we do with the ball, without the ball," Miglarese says. "At this point, we should start looking like what we should be in about a month when it actually counts.”
Tormenta will have their first chance to show the home fans what they’ve been working on all offseason on Friday. The team will host rival Charleston Battery in the second exhibition match of the preseason.
The team says a win Friday would be nice, but the real goal is bringing everything from these offseason workouts to the game field.
“When it comes to preseason, we really want to focus on implementing the tactics and the plans our coaches have been giving us," says Tormenta defender Lars Eckenrode. so really seeing progress is the important thing.”
“I think it’s important to not waste opportunities to compete against good teams," Miglarese says, "So I think it’s important that we get a good run out of it.”
Friday’s exhibition match kicks off at 7:00 against the Charleston Battery at the Erk Russell Athletic Park. The 2020 season begins on March 28th when Tormenta hosts North Texas.
