Winthrop looks to sweep High Point

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Winthrop has been fueled by senior leadership this year while High Point has relied on freshmen. Seniors Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have collectively accounted for 40 percent of Winthrop's scoring this season and 45 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have scored 45 percent of the team's points this year and 64 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 32.7 percent of the 171 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.