Beaufort Co. sees good turnout for Presidential Primary

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A few Beaufort County precincts reported a slow start at the polls Saturday morning, but has steadily picked up as it got closer to time for polls to close.
A precinct that houses Bluffton 1 A, B, and C says between the precincts, voting percentages have ranged from 8 percent to 13 percent, whereas in some parts of the county precincts are seeing as much as 20 percent and more.
Some numbers are reaching as high as 24 percent in parts of Beaufort County as the South Carolina Primary settles down. The Primary winner is likely to be an indication of Super Tuesday’s results.
In Beaufort County, people we have spoken with have focused in on Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. At least in some parts of Beaufort County voters were confused as they approach the polls and were unable to find up-and-coming candidate Michael Bloomberg, who did not file to be a part of the Primary.
Poll workers say people who have come out have been excited to be a part of the big day. And that although it has seem slow, it has been steady. Officials are encouraged by the turn out as an indicator for this Primary and the rest of the elections this year.
“I mean, we won’t know anything until tonight when everything is in, but to be honest with you we did not expect this," said Wendel Roberson, Deputy Director, Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration. "We thought maybe 15, or whatever. But you know we come in and basically this morning it was a little slow, but then I think people are realizing that 7 o’clock is coming up and they got to get it in before the deadline. So, we are kind of surprised but I think it shows that people are realizing this is important. We are the only thing going on in the country so everyone is realizing hey we need to make a good showing. So I think that’s what’s going on.”
And although Beaufort County has 130,000 registered voters, a 20 percent show up is considered a good number for a primary of the size. Nearby Jasper County doesn’t have as many voters, but it’s likely to show up in a big way.
To keep up with results from the South Carolina Presidential Primary, head over to the WTOC Election Center.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.