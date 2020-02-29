Beaufort Co. sees good turnout for Presidential Primary

“I mean, we won’t know anything until tonight when everything is in, but to be honest with you we did not expect this," said Wendel Roberson, Deputy Director, Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration. "We thought maybe 15, or whatever. But you know we come in and basically this morning it was a little slow, but then I think people are realizing that 7 o’clock is coming up and they got to get it in before the deadline. So, we are kind of surprised but I think it shows that people are realizing this is important. We are the only thing going on in the country so everyone is realizing hey we need to make a good showing. So I think that’s what’s going on.”