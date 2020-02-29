Comfortable voting day at Levy Community Center in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday for the South Carolina Presidential Preference Primary.
At the Levy Community Center in Hardeeville, about 300 voters have come through this polling site. This is one of the biggest precincts in Jasper County, and workers say it was non-stop since the polls opened and then it started slowing down toward the evening.
This is the first time some South Carolina voters are using the new polling machines. The new machines use touch screens, paper ballots, and two-step verification to ensure voter security in elections.
At the Levy Community Center polling location, poll workers didn’t have huge issues. One machine was broken, so that was taken away, but workers say it didn’t impact the process.
Other than that, there were just a few people that were confused at first how to use the machine.
“There’s an education process whenever we switch to a new system, and so there are some people who picked it up quicker than others,” poll worker Rick Weisman said.
Please click here to view election results from the S.C. Presidential Preference Primary.
