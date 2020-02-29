Eagles end 28-year drought with win at Georgia State

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Isaiah Crawley had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Georgia Southern to a 79-70 win over arch rival Georgia State Friday, snapping a 28-year winless drought at the GSU Sports Arena.
It is the Eagles’ first win at Georgia State since January 11, 1992.
Southern led by eight at halftime, and held the lead for the entire second half. A 9-0 run with just under eight minutes remaining pushed the Eagle advantage to 60-45, and unlike the last time these two met, Southern was able to keep the Panthers at bay.
Ike Smith added 15 points and six rebounds, while Simeon Carter scored several key baskets down the stretch to finish with 11 points off the bench.
The Eagles outscored the Panthers 42-18 in the paint, with Southern showing off their athleticism with several dunks and alley-oops throughout the game.
The win is crucial with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament tipping off next weekend. Southern moves into third place with the victory. The top four seeds receive byes into the quarterfinals, with the #3 and #4 seed hosting quarterfinal games. The top two seeds receive byes into the semifinals, which will be played in New Orleans along with the tournament final.
Southern wraps up the regular season at home Tuesday night, hosting Arkansas State on Senior Night.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.