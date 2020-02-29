Eagles release 2020 football schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans already knew what the non-conference portion of the Eagles’ 2020 football schedule looked like.
Now with the Sun Belt Conference releasing the conference schedule, the Eagles have their 2020 dates completely set.
Southern’s schedule is highlighted by a tough start, changes to the App State rivalry game, a late season trip to an SEC foe, and a regular season finale in Atlanta.
Four of Southern’s first six opponents- Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana, and Appalachian State- won at least 11 games last season.
The Eagles will play rival App State on a Wednesday night in 2020 after years of battling the Mountaineers on the Thursday night of Halloween week. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and kickoff at 6:00.
Southern will close out the season with a pair of road games, at Ole Miss on November 21 and at Georgia State on November 28.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5- at Boise State
Sept. 12- Campbell
Sept. 19- Florida Atlantic
Sept. 26- at Louisiana
Oct. 3- at ULM
Oct. 14- Appalachian State (Wednesday)
Oct. 24- at Coastal Carolina
Oct. 31- South Alabama
Nov. 7- Troy
Nov. 14- Texas State
Nov. 21- at Ole Miss
Nov. 28- at Georgia State
