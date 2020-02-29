Eagles release 2020 football schedule

Southern’s slate highlighted by tough first half, changes to App State rivalry game

Eagles release 2020 football schedule
The Eagles will soar into Paulson Stadium for the 2020 season. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | February 29, 2020 at 12:18 AM EST - Updated February 29 at 12:18 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans already knew what the non-conference portion of the Eagles’ 2020 football schedule looked like.

Now with the Sun Belt Conference releasing the conference schedule, the Eagles have their 2020 dates completely set.

Southern’s schedule is highlighted by a tough start, changes to the App State rivalry game, a late season trip to an SEC foe, and a regular season finale in Atlanta.

Four of Southern’s first six opponents- Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana, and Appalachian State- won at least 11 games last season.

The Eagles will play rival App State on a Wednesday night in 2020 after years of battling the Mountaineers on the Thursday night of Halloween week. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and kickoff at 6:00.

Southern will close out the season with a pair of road games, at Ole Miss on November 21 and at Georgia State on November 28.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5- at Boise State

Sept. 12- Campbell

Sept. 19- Florida Atlantic

Sept. 26- at Louisiana

Oct. 3- at ULM

Oct. 14- Appalachian State (Wednesday)

Oct. 24- at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 31- South Alabama

Nov. 7- Troy

Nov. 14- Texas State

Nov. 21- at Ole Miss

Nov. 28- at Georgia State

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.