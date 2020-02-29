Eastern Wharf fire extinguished, site to be turned over to construction company Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department gave an update on the Eastern Wharf construction site fire Saturday morning.
Savannah Fire has extinguished the fire. Two units remain on scene Saturday conducting overhaul. Then the property will be turned over to Choate Construction Company and Savannah Fire will conduct a 24 hour fire watch.
Emergency crews responded to a massive fire at the Eastern Wharf Project construction site in downtown Savannah on Thursday.
Crews were able to contain the fire late Thursday night. Crews continued to work through Friday, extinguishing hot spots amid collapsed layers of burning construction materials. By Saturday the fire was extinguished.
Savannah Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Employees at the construction site were interviewed by fire investigators on Thursday and Friday.
The ATF National Response Team has offered to help with the investigation.
