Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Terry Rozier hit a tiebreaking free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets beat Toronto 99-96, handing the Raptors their second consecutive loss and just their third in 20 games. Bismack Biyombo had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Devonte Graham scored nine of his 18 in the fourth quarter as the Hornets won their second straight and beat short-handed Toronto for the third time in 10 meetings. Pascal Siakam had 24 points for the Raptors. Toronto, which lost to NBA-leading Milwaukee on Tuesday, dropped back-to-back games for the first time since Christmas.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is hosting its 75th annual basketball tournament this week. The Division II conference consists of historically black colleges from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Basketball is the focus, yet it sometimes seems like a mere afterthought for the fans who return year after year for the week-long event that features food, music and plenty of partying. Former CIAA player A.J. English calls it a ‘family reunion.’
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Samuel Girard scored a tie-breaking goal with 2:37 left in the third period and Tyson Jost scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Pavel Francouz stopped 45 shots and won his fifth consecutive start. Carolina got two goals from Teuvo Teravainen in the third period. Goalie Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points with near-perfect shooting, and No. 4 Dayton clinched the Atlantic 10 title by beating Davidson 82-67 for its 18th straight victory. The Flyers shot 72.3% from the field while claiming their first regular season title in three years. Toppin led the way, providing a pair of fast-break dunks in the second half that were exclamation points on Dayton's sensational season. He went 10 of 11 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Kellan Grady had 23 points for Davidson.
UNDATED (AP) — Duke will be looking to bounce back from its double-overtime loss at Wake Forest when it visits Virginia this weekend. The Blue Devils have won three straight on Virginia's home floor and swept the eventual national champions in two regular season meetings last season. Virginia is surging with five straight wins and has locked up no worse than fourth place in the ACC this year.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Kentucky is set to host No. 15 Auburn to highlight the Southeastern Conference's weekend slate of games. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and can secure at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a victory. The Tigers won the first match-up 75-66 on Feb. 1, their second straight victory over Kentucky and fourth in the last seven meetings. Since that loss the Wildcats have won five times by a total of 31 points. Kentucky's streak is its longest this season and has been led by guard Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 21.5 points during the run.