Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival underway

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Thousands of people lined up outside waiting to get into the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival Saturday morning.
The event kicked off at 11 a.m.
Seafood Festival Chairman Andrew Carmines says the event is in its 13th year. He says the event started in 2004 as a way to honor his brother who passed away from a rare form of cancer.
His family decided to start the David. M. Carmines Memorial Foundation to help raise money for cancer research.
Carmines says, it's been amazing to see the event grow to be so successful.
He says what started out as a small gathering of people in the parking lot of Hudson’s Seafood House, has blown up into something they never expected.
“What I think the event has done really well with is a lot of these people that are here are just here to have a good time and they’re really doing something great for our community and state and national charities while they’re eating and drinking great food, and that’s been the way everybody, I think, has felt all week and it’s just a really good feeling," Carmines said.
Carmines says the event is also a great way for restaurants to showcase their specialties and it brings in chefs from out of state.
The Seafood and Champagne Sunday Brunch is Sunday morning from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
