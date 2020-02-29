Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina announced that a juvenile suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting. Asheville police said Thursday that the minor was taken into custody in Charlotte with the help of U.S. Marshals. Authorities said they aren't identifying or offering any further information about the underage suspect. Asheville police said in a statement that officers responded the night of Feb. 9 to reports someone had been shot in the face at an apartment complex. The department said investigators found 24-year-old Jailyn Dumari Morton lying face-down inside the living room of one of the units. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.