14th annual MegaGenesis College and Career Fair held

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of students and parents in Chatham County got the chance to learn about different colleges and potential career paths at the 14th annual MegaGenesis College and Career Fair.
Taja Rutledge is a senior at Woodville-Tompkins High School.
“It’s a bit stressful but you have to find the joy in it," Rutledge said.
She’s a part of the school’s medical program and has hopes of becoming a plastic surgeon. She’s been coming to the MegaGenisis College and Career fair for the last two years.
“I’ve been looking at colleges every year. I’m just ready for my bright future.”
Organizer’s say 800 students and parents were at this year’s fair. And 50 colleges and groups were also there to help students and parents with college applications, scholarships and future career opportunities.
“It’s important for the community to know what their rights are and where they need to go if they ever experience any discrimination on their job," said Lawanda Ransome, Co-chair for C.A.P. Program.
This is Rutledge’s last year at MegaGenisis and she says since it’s helped her prepare for the future, she believes all students throughout the county should take advantage of the fair too.
“This is a great opportunity for all the Chatham County students to come around and have a chance to be in different clubs and learn about college acceptance and stuff," said Rutledge.
If you want to learn more about MegaGenesis and it’s founder, go here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.