Duke seeks revenge on NC State

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Carolina State has been fueled by senior leadership while Duke has relied on freshmen this year. For the Wolfpack, seniors Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 78 percent of the team's scoring, including 91 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Duke's scoring this season.