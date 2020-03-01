Joe Biden projected winner of S.C. Democratic Primary

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/AP) - The Associated Press and CBS News have project that Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Democratic Primary.
Those media outlets and several others called the race just moments after the polls closed at 7 p.m.
Biden took to Twitter to say a quick thank you to S.C. voters.
President Donald Trump also chimed in on Twitter.
About 40% of voters in South Carolina picked health care as the top issue, while 22% said the economy and jobs are most important. That’s according to an AP VoteCast survey of the electorate. Fourteen percent of voters identified climate change.
Copyright 2020 WTOC and Associated Press. All rights reserved.