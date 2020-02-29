Light Freeze Sunday morning, warm up to follow!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A light freeze is likely overnight as temperatures will fall at or just below freezing before sunrise on Sunday morning. Take care of your outdoor plants and pets! Good news if you are tired of the cold, there isn’t another freeze in the forecast for the next week or so.
Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 11:50PM | 1.6′ 6:22AM | 6.2’ 12:17PM
After a frosty start to our Sunday, temperatures surge up to the upper 50s by lunchtime followed by an afternoon high in the lower 60s. Cloud cover increases in the afternoon into the evening, but rain is not in the forecast.
Warmer weather returns to start out the work week. Lows will be in the low 40s Monday morning with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Scattered showers are possible Monday evening with isolated lingering showers overnight. Tuesday will be even warmer with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday’s highs reach the upper 70s ahead of a front that will bring in showers and possibly thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, stay tuned for updates!
Drier and cooler air filters in late week into the weekend with highs back in the 60s Friday and Saturday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
