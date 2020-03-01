Lowcountry wrestlers place at SCHSL state tournament

Saturday, the SCHSL state wrestling tournament wrapped up at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.

February 29, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 10:15 PM

ANDERSON, S.C. (WTOC) - Saturday, the SCHSL state wrestling tournament wrapped up at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center. Multiple Lowcountry wrestlers made the podium, two bringing home the gold.

May River’s Isham Peace, a junior, went 3-0, defeating Tom Ross of Powdersville to bring home first place in the 3A 113 class. Junior Eli Hall also finished 3-0, winning the state championship at 220 pounds.

May River finished third overall in 3A. Also making the podium:

  • 4th place, 106- EJ Seaman
  • 4th place, 120- Chad Hadden
  • 4th place, 138- Miguel Cavalheiro
  • 4th place, 145- Anthony Nelsen
  • 3rd place, 152, Gabriel Juarez
  • 3rd place, 195- Roderick Grant
  • 3rd place, 145- Anthony Nelsen

Also in 3A, Battery Creek finished 17th overall. Making the podium for the Dolphins:

  • 3rd place, 145- Larson McManigle

In 4A, Beaufort High finished 4th overall. Making the podium for the Eagles:

  • 3rd place, 106- Gary Bayne
  • 4th place, 145- Colton Phares
  • 4th place, 152- James Dagin
  • 3rd place, 160- Jeremiah Simmons

Hilton Head Island High School finished 13th overall. Making the podium for the Seahawks:

  • 4th place, 106- Jesus Catalan
  • 2nd place, 113, James Levy

In 1A/2A, Whale Branch finished tied for 13th. On the podium for the Warriors:

  • 3rd place, 195- Zakariya Wukkuans
  • 3rd place, 285- Xavier Chaplin

