Lowcountry wrestlers place at SCHSL state tournament

ANDERSON, S.C. (WTOC) - Saturday, the SCHSL state wrestling tournament wrapped up at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center. Multiple Lowcountry wrestlers made the podium, two bringing home the gold.
May River’s Isham Peace, a junior, went 3-0, defeating Tom Ross of Powdersville to bring home first place in the 3A 113 class. Junior Eli Hall also finished 3-0, winning the state championship at 220 pounds.
May River finished third overall in 3A. Also making the podium:
- 4th place, 106- EJ Seaman
- 4th place, 120- Chad Hadden
- 4th place, 138- Miguel Cavalheiro
- 4th place, 145- Anthony Nelsen
- 3rd place, 152, Gabriel Juarez
- 3rd place, 195- Roderick Grant
Also in 3A, Battery Creek finished 17th overall. Making the podium for the Dolphins:
- 3rd place, 145- Larson McManigle
In 4A, Beaufort High finished 4th overall. Making the podium for the Eagles:
- 3rd place, 106- Gary Bayne
- 4th place, 145- Colton Phares
- 4th place, 152- James Dagin
- 3rd place, 160- Jeremiah Simmons
Hilton Head Island High School finished 13th overall. Making the podium for the Seahawks:
- 4th place, 106- Jesus Catalan
- 2nd place, 113, James Levy
In 1A/2A, Whale Branch finished tied for 13th. On the podium for the Warriors:
- 3rd place, 195- Zakariya Wukkuans
- 3rd place, 285- Xavier Chaplin
