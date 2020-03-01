Man killed in single vehicle wreck on Islands Hwy. in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was killed after a single vehicle wreck on Islands Highway, near Kings Road, just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Coastal news Service.
Larry Stewart, 59, was killed after losing control of his 2002 Ford F-150. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, Stewart was traveling eastbound on Islands Highway when he lost control.
GSP says Stewart lost control of the vehicle when his right side tires left the road way, causing him to overcorrect. Stewart crossed the roadway into the westbound lane, entered the shoulder of the road and hit a palm tree.
Stewart died at the scene. Two passengers were in the vehicle with Stewart. One suffered a broken wrist and the other wasn’t injured.
