Police release new vehicle information in search for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have updated information on the vehicle involved in their search for a woman believed to be in danger.
Celia Sweeney, 28, is believed to be with her vehicle, which police say is a 2010 dark colored Audi S5 with Massachusetts license plate 252LY8, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The new photo shows the vehicle which was caught on camera one week ago, Francis said.
Earlier in the day, they said she was believed to be in a blue Audi with a difference license plate.
This vehicle was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Westchase Drive in West Ashley, police say.
Investigators have not provided any details about why she is believed to be in danger.
Anyone who spots Sweeney or her vehicle is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
