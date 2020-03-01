Saturday’s area high school basketball playoff scores scores and state final match-ups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ten Coastal Empire and Lowcountry high school basketball teams played for either a State Championship, or for a chance to play in the title game on Saturday.
GHSA (Semi-Final Round)
- AAA Girls: Beach (52), North Hall (31)
- “We knew we had to win. Everyone counted us out, said we wouldn’t get back to the title game, said junior Bulldog, Kaila Rougier, who scored a team-high 14 points. "It means a lot to me, because nobody thought we would be here, and we did. So it means a lot.” Beach interim head coach, Matthew Hawthorne agreed. “The media in Atlanta counted us out. Everybody thought we weren’t going to be back. Coach Gordon was down. We lost some key payers. And they didn’t think we were going to get back to where we are. So we were very motivated to get back to the title game.”
- Up next: GHSA AAA Girls State Championship game vs. Greater Atlanta Christian at the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA. on Thursday, March 5 at 6:00 p.m.
- AAA Boys: Pace Academy (75), Johnson (46)
- “They got every big rebound. They got every loose ball. They got all the 50-50 type balls,” said Johnson Atomsmasher Head Coach Utaff Gordon. "As a result, they were in a position where they could play comfortably. You learn from this game the kind of competition you have to prepare for, and as a result, you’re in a better position to achieve the success you want to achieve in terms of a state championship.” After the game, 64-year-old Gordon says he’s retiring as the boys’ basketball coach, and he means it this time. The Smashers finish the season with a 23-8 record.
- AAA Girls: Greater Atlanta Christian (52), Johnson (50)
- The Atomsmashers finish the season with a 25-2 overall record.
- AA Boys: Swainsboro (79), Glenn Hills (62)
- Up next: GHSA AA Boys State Championship game vs. Chattnooga OR Therrell at the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA. on Thursday, March 5 at 4:00 p.m.
Beach and both Johnson teams played at The Complex on the campus of Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA. Swainsboro played at the Centenial Center at Georgia College in Milledgeville, GA.
GHSA (State Championship Games)
- AA Boys: Furtah Prep (57), St. Andrew’s (52)
- The Lions finish with a 20-7 overall record.
This game was played at The Storm Dome on the campus of Georgia Southwestern in Americus, GA.
SCHSL (Lower State Championship Games)
- AAA Girls: Marion (54), May River (40)
- The Sharks finished with a 19-7 overall record.
- AA Boys: Whale Branch (58), North Charleston (46)
- Up next: SCHSL AA Boys State Championship game vs. Gray Collegiate at Colonial Life Arena on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. on Friday, March 6 at 5:00 p.m.
These games were played at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, S.C.
SCISA (State Championship Games)
- AA Girls: Hilton Head Christian Academy (53), Spartanburg Christian Academy (51)
- The Eagles finished with a 27-2 overall record, winning back-to-back state championships.
- AA Boys: Spartanburg Christian Academy (44), Bethesda Academy (30)
- The Blazers finished the season with a 21-6 overall record.
- A Girls: Beaufort Academy (48), Dorchester Academy (27)
- The Eagles ended the year with a 19-3 record.
These games were played at the Sumter County Civic Center in Sumter, S.C.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.