Tom Steyer withdraws from presidential race after third-place finish in S.C. primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tom Steyer had high hopes going into the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.
But it didn’t pan out.
With a third-place finish in the Palmetto State, Steyer made the decision Saturday night to drop out of the race for president, he announced in Columbia.
“We were disappointed at where we came out. I think we got one or two from congressional districts -- which I thank the people of South Carolina for,” Steyer said. “But I’ve said if I didn’t see a path to winning, that I would suspend my campaign. And honestly I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”
Steyer spoke to his supporters at his primary-night watch party at 701 Whaley to break the news.
“I, of course, will be supportive (of the nominee). I’ve said since the beginning, every Democrat is a million times better than Trump -- Trump is a disaster,” Steyer told his supporters. “Let me say this, we’re in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is a disaster, he’s a disaster for the people here. So of course I’ll be working on that. Let me say one last thing, when the Lord closes a door, he opens a window.”
He promised them he would keep his attention on South Carolina and keep working for minorities.
“I love you,” he said to cheering supporters as he left the stage. “This has been a great experience, I have zero regrets. Meeting you and the rest of the American people is the highlight of my life.”
The billionaire activist spent more money than any other candidate in South Carolina. He also spent a lot of time campaigning in the state.
Ahead of South Carolina, Steyer barely registered with voters in the first three primary and caucus states. His national support polled very low.
