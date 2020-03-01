Tybee Island celebrates extended Arbor Day with free trees

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Tybee Island and the Savannah Tree Foundation gave out free tree seedlings to residents as an extended celebration of Georgia’s Arbor Day on Sunday.
The executive director of The Savannah Tree Foundation says they’ve given away almost 500 trees in the past month in hopes of making the Coastal Empire greener one tree at a time.
“Our main goal is ‘right tree, right place’," said Zoe Rinker with Savannah Tree Foundation. "We’re going to plant are tree that’s going to perform well in an area and it’s going to be good for the conditions it’s in.”
"I think a lot of people don't realize how easy it is to plant a tree."
Sydney Fye has lived on Tybee Island for 3 years.
She says she’s looking to plant more trees at home and learn more about the environment around her.
“You can talk to people who are experts on these types of plants," Fye said. "It just makes it easier for people to plant more trees.”
Rinker also says the group gave out almost 500 trees in the past month to residents across the coastal empire. And even though Fye says she’s a fan of other plants, she also says it’s important to have plants from the island.
“I just always think it’s beneficial to plant native plants when you get the chance," Fye said. "Ornamentals are great and they’re beautiful, but our wildlife has evolved to live with these things.”
Residents got to choose between Easter Red Cedar and Willow Oak Tree seedlings to plant at home. And even got to the chance to plant a few trees on the campground.
