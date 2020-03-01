Wet week ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover remains overhead this evening as temperatures cool into the 50s by sunset. We won’t be quite as cool overnight with morning lows only in the mid 40s.
Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 12:40AM | 1.8′ 7:16AM | 6.1’ 1:09PM
Patchy fog is possible during the morning commute but won’t last long. Temperatures quickly warm from the mid 40s at daybreak to near 70 degrees at noon. Highs top out in the lower 70s. Showers move in from the west late in the afternoon through the evening hours. Most of the rain will be gone by Tuesday morning, but there will be a few lingering light showers.
Tuesday will be even warmer with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Even more rain moves in on Wednesday, followed by a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday.
The First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day. There is a low-end risk for an isolated strong to severe storm or two on Thursday. Heavy rain along with brief damaging wind will be possible within the thunderstorms that develop. We will continue to fine-tune timing and impacts as we get closer. Make sure you are checking back for updates on air, online and in the WTOC Weather App.
This week will be a wet one. Through Thursday, accumulations will range from a quarter of an inch for our southern areas to 3” for middle Georgia and areas north of I-16.
Drier, cooler air filters in late Thursday into the weekend as highs drop back into the 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.