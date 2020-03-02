Campbell meets UNC-Asheville in Big South tourney

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cedric Henderson Jr. and Cory Gensler have led the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while Gensler is putting up 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been anchored by sophomores LJ Thorpe and DeVon Baker, who have combined to score 30.6 points per contest.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 46.4 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last five games. He's also made 79.1 percent of his foul shots this season.