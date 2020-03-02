Consider This: First U.S. deaths from coronavirus reported

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The coronavirus has now turned deadly in the United States.
Over the weekend, the first two people in our country were killed by the effects of the respiratory virus. Both were patients in a hospital near Seattle, Washington.
The death toll worldwide now stands at more than 3000, with the majority of those deaths coming from the Wuhan Province in China where the virus first appeared.
Of the nearly 100 cases reported in the United States, none so far have been confirmed in either Georgia or South Carolina.
There’s still a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus. In fact, the World Health Organization warned that falsehoods are spreading quicker than the virus. Amazon has taken steps to remove more than a million fake and overpriced coronavirus items from its site, and a poll last week showed that nearly 40 percent of those surveyed would not buy Corona beer out of the fear of the virus.
Consider this: the coronavirus is real and a real problem. While there’s no vaccine for this strain of virus, there are easy steps we can all take to help prevent its spread.
The first of which is something as simple as washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. Always cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow. If you’re sick, stay home and stay home until you’re fever free for at least 24 hours. And finally, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot, it’s not too late.
Remember while this is a global health crisis and likely to cause a pandemic, our current risk is fairly low. Precaution, not panic should be the order of the day
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.