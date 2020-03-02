Dave Turley’s MondayWX Forecast 3-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates today with mainly dry and warm weather. A warm front moves in Tuesday followed by a cold front overnight. This will begin clouds and scattered showers. The cold front will stall to our south Wednesday before moving north Thursday morning as a warm front. Low pressure will move over the area Thursday. This will bring a very good chance for rain and storms. Rain may be locally heavy and some storms may be severe. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY so make sure you continue to stay up to date on the forecast. A cold front moves through Friday. High pressure builds in Friday into Monday with dry weather and chilly temps.
Today will be partly cloudy, highs 70-75.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 59-62.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs 70-79.
Tuesday night will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms. Some storms may be severe. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers before midnight, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.