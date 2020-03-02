Dave Turley’s MondayWX Forecast 3-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates today with mainly dry and warm weather. A warm front moves in Tuesday followed by a cold front overnight. This will begin clouds and scattered showers. The cold front will stall to our south Wednesday before moving north Thursday morning as a warm front. Low pressure will move over the area Thursday. This will bring a very good chance for rain and storms. Rain may be locally heavy and some storms may be severe. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY so make sure you continue to stay up to date on the forecast. A cold front moves through Friday. High pressure builds in Friday into Monday with dry weather and chilly temps.