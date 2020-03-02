Early voting underway in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Following the primary results in South Carolina, Georgia voters now have a chance to pick their favorite candidate in the primaries.
Monday was the first day of early voting in the state. Elections supervisor Cindy Reynolds says they’ve seen a low turnout so far in Bryan County, but she says over the course of the three week period she hopes those who are registered to vote will make their voices heard.
Reynolds said the polls opened Monday morning at 8 a.m. She says they have seen a steady flow of people casting their early vote.
With just over 28,000 registered voters in the county, she would like to see at least 70 percent of registered voters cast their ballots. She says they only anticipate about a 7 percent voter turnout.
“Bryan County had 28,401 registered active voters ready to go. We opened for early voting this morning at 8 a.m. in Richmond Hill and Pembroke, and as of this afternoon we’ve had 15 early voters in Richmond Hill and 9 in Pembroke, and I’m forseeing it to be kind of slow being it a primary and especially slow with this first week with the race fluctuating as much as it is.”
Reynolds says polls will be open every day for three weeks from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Polls will also be open Saturday, March 14.
