Early voting underway for Georgia presidential primary

Early voting will be taking place Monday through Friday for the next three weeks. In Chatham County, the Board of Registrars will have two locations open for early voting. Voters can cast their ballot at the Elections Office on Eisenhower Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can also vote at the Southwest Library near the Savannah Mall Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.