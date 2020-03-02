Early voting underway for Georgia presidential primary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting is underway for Georgia’s presidential primary.
Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Preference Primary is set for Tuesday, March 24. But if you want to go ahead and cast your ballot now, early voting starts Monday, March 2 at 8 a.m.
According to the Chatham County Board of Registrars' website, there are more than 200,000 active voters in the county. Those voters do have the choice to vote early for the upcoming primary.
Please remember, when it comes to primary and primary runoff elections in the state of Georgia, voters will need to declare a party preference at the time of voting so that they are given the correct ballot for the election.
Early voting will be taking place Monday through Friday for the next three weeks. In Chatham County, the Board of Registrars will have two locations open for early voting. Voters can cast their ballot at the Elections Office on Eisenhower Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can also vote at the Southwest Library near the Savannah Mall Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
If you can’t make it out during the week, the Board of Registrars will soon hold weekend voting. That will take place on March 14-15 at the Eisenhower Drive location.
On the third week of early voting, which is the week of March 16, the Board of Registrars will open several more early voting locations at Pooler City Hall, Islands Library, Mosquito Control, and the West Broad Street YMCA.
