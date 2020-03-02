Fire leads to discovery of dead woman in Beaufort apartment complex

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -A woman was found dead when the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department arrived at a fire at the Marsh Point Apartments on Sunday.
Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the apartment. A search and rescue led to the discovery of the woman’s body in the apartment. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, extinguishing the flames in five minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will assist in the investigation in this case. More than 20 firefighters responded to the fire.
