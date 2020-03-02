Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES
Colleges in Maryland, North Carolina cancel Italy programs
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Flagship universities in Maryland and North Carolina have canceled study abroad programs in Italy and are working to bring students home amid the continuing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The University of Maryland suspended programs in Italy and told students to return home after the Centers for Disease Control raised its coronavirus warning level. The flagship College Park campus has 136 students studying in Italy. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also expanded restrictions on nonessential university-affiliated travel to Italy and canceled spring semester study abroad programs in Italy.
SHOOTING-TWO DEAD
Two found shot to death in western North Carolina home
WOODFIN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a couple found shot to death at a home in western North Carolina. Woodfin Police say the bodies of 25-year-old Marilyn Jean Davis and 36-year-old Sean Phillip Wilson were discovered Friday night in Wilson's living room. Both had been shot in the head. Police had gone to the house earlier Friday after receiving a report that Davis was missing but say no one answered the door. They returned to Wilson's home and discovered the bodies after receiving a call Friday night asking for a welfare check on Davis.
ATV-BOY KILLED
Boy dies of injuries after four-wheeler crashes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a 15-year-old boy has died of injuries he suffered when the four-wheel vehicle he was operating rolled over. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Amari Ford died Saturday from injuries sustained in the Feb. 15 accident. Investigators say Ford was operating the four-wheeler on private property while under the supervision of adults, then drove onto a nearby property where the vehicle rolled over. He was not wearing a helmet.
JUDGE CENSURED
North Carolina Supreme Court censures Superior Court judge
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Supreme Court has censured a Superior Court judge for violating the judicial code of conduct and for conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. Friday's ruling follows a recommendation by the state Judicial Standards Commission. Stone cooperated with the commission's investigation and did not challenge its findings or its recommendation that he censured. The disciplinary action involves conduct by Stone when he was a district court judge in response to a complaint over legal fees involving a client he represented in a criminal case before becoming a judge. He has since been elected to Superior Court.
AP-NC-SUPCO-FLASH BANG GRENADES
Court: flash-bang grenades are weapons of mass destruction
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Supreme Court has declared that "flash-bang" grenades often used by law enforcement officials are weapons of “mass death and destruction.” Friday's decision reverses an appeals court finding that flash bang grenades found in a man's car after a traffic stop were not devices capable of causing mass death and destruction as outlined in North Carolina law. The appeals court said such devices must be capable of causing catastrophic and deadly damage. But the state Supreme Court noted that the language in the law defines a weapon of mass death and destruction as "any explosive or incendiary" bomb or grenade.
JAILHOUSE SUICIDE
North Carolina inmate dead in jailhouse suicide incident
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina jail inmate is dead as the result of a suicide attempt. Guilford County sheriff's officials say 36-year-old Kent Fulton Gilliland of Julian died at a Greensboro hospital on Friday after trying to kill himself at the Guilford County Detention Center. Gilliland was scheduled for two separate court appearances next month on multiple felony counts of larceny, breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities are conducting an investigation into his death.
ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS
3 open House seats draw slew of candidates in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is teeming with candidates for Congress in Tuesday’s primaries, as three of the state’s 13 U.S. House incumbents are not seeking reelection. Nearly 30 candidates are scrambling for the seats now held by three Republicans. The departing members are Reps. Mark Walker, George Holding and Mark Meadows. Holding and Walker are stepping aside because redistricting in the fall shifted their Republican districts so that they would favor Democrats. Meadows isn't seeking reelection because he could soon be working for President Donald Trump. One political expert says Meadows' redrawn district still favors the GOP.
ELECTION 2020-EARLY VOTING
As early voting ends, presidential candidates back in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several Democratic presidential candidates are back campaigning in North Carolina as early in-person voting ends in the state for the Super Tuesday primary. Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg all had speaking events Saturday in the state. Early-voting in all 100 counties concludes Saturday afternoon. Only people already registered to vote can cast ballots at local precincts on Tuesday's primary day or by mail-in absentee ballot. Tuesday's primary also includes nominee elections for governor, U.S. Senate and House, and Council of State and legislative seats.