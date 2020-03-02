Mayor Van Johnson says Savannah is prepared for any coronavirus impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders are working to stay ahead of rumors and misinformation surrounding the coronavirus.
Monday, during his bi-weekly media availability meeting, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the city government is following the lead of the State Department of Public Health.
Mayor Johnson led off the meeting talking about the coronavirus, looking to dispel rumors and outline exactly what the city is doing and monitoring right now.
“The thing that’s absolutely totally on my mind at this moment is the coronavirus,” said Mayor Johnson.
Mayor Johnson says he and other city leaders are watching the international Coronavirus outbreak closely, adding the city is prepared to respond should the virus show up in Savannah.
“We are an international community. We have people who come here from all over the world. We have ships that come here from all over the world. So it’s pretty reasonable to think that we might have some cases eventually locally.”
Mayor Johnson highlighted communication efforts with several community partners that have an international presence.
“Regarding some of our partners, the Savannah College of Art and Design. SCAD is implementing a self-quarantine policy for students returning from any of the CDC level 1, 2 or 3 countries. And they’ve advised students to avoid international travel for the remainder of the academic year.”
At last weeks work shop, several on council said they were hearing concerns from constituents about the influx of visitors coming in from all over the world for the Saint Patrick’s Day festival weekend and parade.
“We still expect Saint Patrick’s Day to continue to be what it is - a beautiful day where people from all over the world will come here. And we’ll just exercise due diligence and make sure information’s out there, that people are as safe as they can be. And again, it’s up to people to really utilize good judgement in terms of their personal dealings, in terms of the community spread of the virus.”
Mayor Johnson reiterated there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia right now, and advised anyone with questions to research the illness on the CDC’s website.
Coronavirus testing kits are now in Chatham County. The Georgia Public Health Lab has just received the new testing kits.
The lab is doing quality tests to make sure the kits are accurate. Barring unforeseen issues, the lab will be able to begin testing at the end of the week.
This does not mean you can walk into a doctor’s office and ask for a test. The CDC has criteria for who should be tested.
