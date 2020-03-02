Monday: Wetter Weather Pattern Starts To Take-Shape

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday begins cool and cloudy. Temperatures are in the low to mid-40s in many spots this morning; a few have dipped into the upper 30s this morning.
A mostly cloudy, warmer day is in the forecast.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s by noon and peak in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but scattered showers are possible this evening as moisture rolls in from the southwest. Keep radar in-hand if you have outdoor plans - rain remains possible through dinner plans.
Tuesday features warmer temperatures, plenty of clouds and a threat of rain; particularity west of I-95 and north of I-16.
The greatest chance of rain arrives Wednesday, into Thursday as cooler air filters back into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Rain is forecast to be widespread and a chance of storms enters the forecast early Thursday.
A storm, or two, may pack a punch Thursday. There is a low risk of severe weather. The WTOC Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the forecast; keeping you updated on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Much cooler, drier weather filters in late this week, into this weekend.
