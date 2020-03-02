New agriculture center opens in Appling County

APPLING CO., Ga. (WTOC) -For youngsters in rural counties, the classroom takes on different forms. Now, students in Appling County’s 4-H programs now have a place to show animals and compete on other platforms.
Students are happy as a pig in mud. But you won’t find any muddy hogs inside right now. The new arena gives these students a place to shine that’s as clean as it is big.
Pre-show jitters had everyone checking their hogs, either feeding them or brushing to get them ready. The show also serves as the debut for the new Appling County Agriculture Arena. The old site across town wasn’t winning any blue ribbons.
“The building we used to have was run down,” said Madie Bragg, a member of the 4H club. "It wasn’t like anything we saw in Perry or wherever.
She and others say it was small and dilapidated, a let down for youngsters who show animals at arenas all over the state.
“...and they’d come back home, at least in the past, and the show they looked forward to the least would be in their own town," said Shane Curry, an extension agent with UGA. "And it shouldn’t be that way.”
Voters approved a local sales tax that included $2.3 million for a new arena. They took this covered pavilion and closed it in for livestock shows. Behind that, they added barn space to hold animals before a show, and longer than that.
For the kids who don’t come from a farm or don’t have a place to keep an animal, there’s space available to keep it and raise it here.
Curry says raising livestock helps many kids discover agriculture veterinary science as a career. But it also teaches more, whether they ever farm or not.
“It doesn’t matter what species of animal a child shows, it teaches them responsibility. They might want to go somewhere with friends. But if they want to be successful in that ring, they’ve got to work with that animal.”
