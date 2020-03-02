New Bluffton fire station to benefit community

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Crews are getting closer to finishing a new fire station in the Lowcountry.
It’s been just over 5 months since Bluffton broke ground. Right now it looks like a big empty concrete room, but in just a few months it will have four fire trucks and six firefighters ready to keep all of Bluffton safe.
When the Bluffton Fire Department broke ground on its brand new facility, the department already knew the building was going to change how they view response times, emergencies, and hurricane preparation.
They know the station will be more than just a fire response facility.
The building is on some of the highest ground in Bluffton. It is also a category five reinforced building, meaning it will be able to handle whatever storms pass through the Lowcountry for years to come.
It is located in the center of Bluffton’s three busiest fire departments. It could cut response times for everyone.
The facility will have eight separate bedrooms for firefighters and a room for community members in case of emergency. Having the state of the art facility will allow the entire department to be ready for anything. And Bluffton Fire says they are ready to get their staff in.
“We hired the firefighters already," said Bluffton Fire Chief John Thompson. "We had some federal funds to do that. There is a program we went through to do that. So they are hired and trained so when the station comes online this will be our second battalion. We already have the officers and everyone ready to just step into place.”
The space is next to River Ridge Academy, which allows the department to respond even faster, in case of an emergency.
