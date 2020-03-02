Open house being held to discuss Broughton Street Improvement Project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah wants to inform the community about its future plans for Broughton Street.
The Broughton Street Improvement Project is set to begin after the St. Patrick’s Day festivities and will include new sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.
There are two phases to the project. Phase 1 will stretch from MLK Jr. Blvd. to Drayton Street. Phase 2 will run from Drayton Street to East Broad Street.
Improvements include new sidewalks and crosswalks with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps, traffic signage and markings, and lighting and landscaping.
The construction project budget is just over $11 million and was approved by the prior city council last year.
Broughton Street will be closed block-by-block during construction as the project moves east. Pedestrian access to homes and businesses on Broughton Street will be available throughout construction, and one lane of traffic on Whitaker Street and Drayton Street will stay open throughout the project.
The city says the first phase of the project should be completed by this time next year.
If you’d like to learn more about the changes to Broughton Street, you’re invited to an open house on Monday, March 2. It will take place in the first-floor rotunda of City Hall from 4 until 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.