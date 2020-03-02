Public meeting being held to discuss city noise ordinance in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah will host a public meeting on Tuesday, March 3 to discuss the city’s noise ordinance.
City leaders say they are in the process of updating the 1977 noise ordinance so that it matches the current needs of the community. They say the goal is to develop common-sense approaches that strike a proper balance in the community.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center at 305 Fahm Street.
Residents can give feedback online through March 13 by clicking here, and also ask questions and learn more about the process by clicking here.
