Savannah State football halfway through spring practice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State’s football team is coming off their best season in more than a decade. They graduated 13 seniors, but signed over 30 recruits- mostly from the 912. Now, it’s back to the grind for spring practice to build off that momentum from last season and National Signing Day.
Heading into the 2019 football season, the Savannah State Tigers were picked to finish dead last in the conference. Instead, they had their best season in more than a decade, finishing undefeated in SIAC play. Midway through spring ball in 2020, they’re still working like that underdog team.
“I’m glad we’re halfway through spring. We’ve got a lot of work to do, that was practice eight, so made some improvement," said Head Coach Shawn Quinn. "We’re a lot farther along than we were practice one- let’s put it that way. Good competitive stuff. Going live is always good, so I’d give it a C plus at this point. A lot of work to be done.”
Quinn was hired March 7, 2019, making this his second spring at the helm.
In the last year the team has made strides, including a complete overhaul of their offense, moving to the triple option. Quinn admits, his team looks much better than a year ago.
“Last year we were the bad news bears, definitely. We burnt the tape the first two weeks of spring practice, so, it’s definitely improved and the guys have good retention and know a lot more than they did a year ago and we got a lot of guys back, so that’s good. We know where we need to be and I told them we’ve been patted around town on the back and we’ve got a lot of work to do to be a good football team this next year.”
With the winning, came a little more fun, but on the marsh they know there’s still work to be done.
“We want to be relentless. We want to play physical football. Snap-to-snap, after the whistle, we want to be the greatest thing since sliced bread, treat people the right way. Be good teammates, O.K.," Quinn said to his team. "Tonight, take care of your bodies. You’re off tomorrow, we’ll get back to it Monday morning, we’ll get to film watch. Already halfway through spring, that was practice eight. We’ve only got seven left and one of them is a really short one.”
The work is part of it, but three things play into the Tigers turn-around: family, faith, and football. The Tigers ended practice, bowing their heads in prayer together.
The Blue and Orange spring football game will be at T.A. Wright Stadium on Wednesday, March 11. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
