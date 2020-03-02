St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal receives sash at investiture

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah is just a few weeks away from the St. Patrick’s Day celebration and Sunday was the first of many public appearances for this year’s Grand Marshal.
Grand Marshals past and present filled the room for the introduction of this year’s Grand Marshal, Michael Wayne Roush Sr.
Roush has served on the parade committee and adjutant staff since 1974 and is the first member of his family to serve as Grand Marshal. As his first event as Grand Marshal, he was formally introduced to the public. Last year’s Grand Marshal, Jerry Counihan, put the sash on him and he presented sashes to his aides who will walk beside him, which includes his three children and his grandson.
“We’re part of a very exclusive group," said Grand Marshal Roush. "To do this for Savannah and Chatham County, the state and the region is just absolutely incredible.”
For the next two weeks as Grand Marshal, he will attend various events and celebrations ultimately leading up to the biggest duty of them all, leading the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The next event will be the greening of the fountain in Forsyth Park on Friday from 12 to 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.