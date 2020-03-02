Tybee passes proposal for code enforcement officers for smoking ban

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Big changes could soon be happening at Tybee Island. Tybee Island city council got their first look at a smoking ban that would designate a section of the beach as non-smoking.
The proposal passed its first reading last week. A second reading on the ordinance is scheduled for March 12. If passed, the ordinance would be in place between 14th and 16th streets.
The Beach Task Force says they hope that it’ll help the environment and peoples’ time here at the beach.
“We’re not really taking away a right to smoke. We’re just saying you can’t smoke in this area,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.
It would last for one year as a trial period. With the ban comes the question of enforcement. A proposal for three code enforcement officers was also passed by the council.
With the creation of an administrative services division in the police department is how, City Manager Shawn Gillen says, people would be held accountable.
For the area of the beach that’s encompassed by a possible smoking ban it would be on close watch by these code enforcement officers. They’d be responsible for writing the fines.
At the next council meeting, Gillen says their plan is to discuss how much the fine will cost. These officers will be hired regardless if the ban is put into effect. They would make sure all beach rules are being followed such as no glass and no dogs.
“We would have one to two officers patrolling on foot, up and down the beach, around this area. Maybe one at North Beach, maybe one here, depending on how many we can get on duty on any given day, and then one of them monitoring the cameras.”
The idea of having surveillance cameras on the beach is another way they’re trying to combat the issue of people breaking the rules. Gillen says they won’t be recording anything, but rather on for them to keep track of.
The Beach Task Force has spent years educating the public about the dangers cigarette butts have on the environment, like the plastic filters in them. But Kate Burns, a member of the task force, says it’s still the number one type of trash they find on the beach.
“No matter how much education and information, we did several campaigns, we put ash trays out, we had the beach ambassadors. We tried and we tried and we tried.”
This is why they asked the council for help.
One beach goer says he thinks the ban would help especially for people who don’t like swatting away the smoke.
“I’ve never noticed it being a real problem, but I think it’s good for people who don’t want to be around cigarette smoke or cigar smoke," said John Hall.
With the passing of the first reading, Burns is hopeful it’ll come to fruition.
“I think we have enough information from different points of view to say we’ve gotta try. Give us a chance.”
Mayor Shirley Sessions says the ban could impact other areas if people don’t do their due diligence.
"If you do decide to smoke somewhere else we would ask and encourage you to please take your cigarette butts with you. Otherwise it could impact a future ban."
