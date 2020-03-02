U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visits Savannah for National Farmer’s Union Convention

“Again for Georgia farmers, the USMCA was not as beneficial to fruit and berries and vegetables as we would like, but we are continuing through commerce and USDR to look at those issues and make sure our farmers are treated on a level playing field. (INAUDIBLE)..... in that regard as well," said Secretary of Agriculture Perdue. "The good news with USMCA, they didn’t go backward, they were not harmed more, just we were not able to get some of those provisions in the agreement that we had hoped to.”