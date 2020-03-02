U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visits Savannah for National Farmer’s Union Convention

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was in the hostess city on Monday.
He spoke at the National Farmers Union Annual Convention. Some of the topics discussed included trade and agriculture.
He also spoke about the message he has for farmers in Georgia as we move into a new decade for 2020.
“Again for Georgia farmers, the USMCA was not as beneficial to fruit and berries and vegetables as we would like, but we are continuing through commerce and USDR to look at those issues and make sure our farmers are treated on a level playing field. (INAUDIBLE)..... in that regard as well," said Secretary of Agriculture Perdue. "The good news with USMCA, they didn’t go backward, they were not harmed more, just we were not able to get some of those provisions in the agreement that we had hoped to.”
This was the 118th year for the annual convention held at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.
