Bluffton Police forming Citizen Advisory Committee, holding hiring event

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is working to evolve as the area continues to grow, and they want their citizens to be a part of it.
First, as part of their strategic plan from 2019, they’re working to form a Law Enforcement Citizens Advisory Committee.
“Whether we’re dealing with a minority community, how can we become better engaged?" said Bluffton Police Chief Christopher Chapman. "They’re going to be a bridge, so we can have free-flowing information back and forth between the different communities.”
The applicants will be approved by the Bluffton Town Council, and would meet quarterly.
The department is also down three officers at this time. Saturday, they’re holding police try-outs at the station.
“We’re going to have the agility test, we’re going to have the written test. The applicants are going to be able to see the different aspects of the police department, the SRT [Special Reaction] team, investigations, K-9, get to tour the building,” Chapman explained. “Kind of a big meet-and-greet, but go ahead and check some of those boxes on the first few steps of the hiring process.”
Meeting the physical requirements to be a police officer is important, but Chapman says a desire to help is just as necessary.
“They have to have a servant’s heart. I mean, they have to understand that law enforcement is truly a calling, and they have to have a desire to serve the community. One of the things I say all the time with my new people is it’s not protect and serve, it’s serve and protect.”
Chapman says he hopes both the new hires and the advisory committee will be representative of Bluffton’s growing and diverse population.
According to a press release,there are multiple ways to apply for the citizen’s committee:
The establishment of this committee is a goal detailed in the Bluffton Police Department Strategic Plan for 2019 -2022. This plan was formally adopted by Town Council during its July 12, 2019 meeting. The committee will facilitate the free flow of ideas and discussions to improve the safety of all citizens and visitors. The committee will meet at least once a quarter or as needed throughout the year.
Applications should be submitted to the Town Clerk, Kim Chapman, via email to townclerk@townofbluffton.com. Alternatively, applications may also be submitted by mailing to the following address: Town Clerk, Town of Bluffton, P.O. Box 386, Bluffton, SC 29910. For further information, please contact Kim Chapman via email or (office): 843.706.4505.
The event information for the Bluffton Police Department 2020 Expo and Try-outs is below:
Saturday, March 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the department (101 Progressive St.). Applicants must be 21 years or older and will participant in an application review, physical agility test, written exam, interview and more. For information, please contact Lt. Gonzales at 843-706-4550.
