City of Savannah needs community feedback to update noise ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is looking for your feedback as they work to update their noise ordinance for the first time in more than four decades.
City leaders say the goal is to develop common sense approaches that strike a proper balance in Savannah.
This is the first public meeting of several the city plans to host in the coming weeks and months. Tuesday’s meeting is being held at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street at 5:30 p.m.
City leaders say the goal is getting a draft of a modernized noise ordinance to council for a vote sometime this year.
Not having been reworked since the late 1970’s, they say the current noise ordinance isn’t working the way it was intended. It lacks clarity for code enforcement officers who are out to protect residents in neighborhoods, and it also doesn’t accommodate for things like live music venues and amplified sound.
“Savannah has grown. We’ve had a lot of mixed-use development, a lot of emerging growth areas. And we’ve found some conflicting uses. So, we’re beginning tonight with our public engagement process so that we as a comminuted can get together and create some reasonable standards and expectations of what noise level should be in certain areas of the city,” said Joe Shearouse, assistant to the City Manager.
The city also has a survey up on their website now where you can leave feedback now through March 13.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.