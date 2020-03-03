Coastal Health District prepared, but not panicked over COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After learning of two cases of coronavirus in Georgia on Monday, leaders at the Coastal Health District are communicating about what’s being done locally.
The Coastal Health District says while we’ve seen COVID-19 in the state, they have no cases under investigation in the district.
The Coastal Health District director stresses not to panic but prepare. Dr. Lawton Davis said he’s been in constant contact with the Center for Disease Control and they are working with their community partners to ensure they know what to do and how to handle any situation that arises.
They say it’s also best for you to be vigilant. Meaning If you see someone is sick, stay away. If you feel sick, avoid people.
Also practice good hygiene by covering your cough and/or sneeze with a tissue first if not your elbow.
Officials also urge you to wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If that’s not an option, use hand sanitizer with 60-90 percent alcohol and rub it in thoroughly.
“I can assure you that the hospitals and emergency rooms are keyed in on this. They are suspicious and a high index of suspicion is the key to, you know, picking it up,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis said they have back door plans for patients who are suspected of COVID-19, but says those patients need to call their doctors before to make sure the proper precautions are taken because testing isn’t easily available.
While the CDC just sent the state department of public health the testing supplies Monday, they still must prepare the tests before being able to swab patients.
Dr. Davis said they are expecting tests to be run later this week, but until then the CDC is the only place to run a COVID-19 test. He is hopeful there will be development of a commercialized test, which will help provide more access to the equipment.
The test requires an upper and lower respiratory tract specimen and only those who have traveled to impacted areas, experience symptoms or have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested.
“People may feel frustrated that they are unable to have a test to confirm it but what they are missing out on is that knowledge to say with certainty yes I have it or, no I don’t have it. You’re not missing out on any standard treatment because there is no standard treatment. If you’re sick, you’ll go to the hospital and receive what we call tertiary care,” Dr. Davis said.
